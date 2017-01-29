30-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go back to the ring and JoJo announces the rules of the match. The #1 entrant is revealed to be Big Cass. He comes out with Enzo Amore, who does their introductions. #2 is revealed to be Chris Jericho and out comes the WWE United States Champion. They meet in the middle of the ring and go at it. Cass takes it to the corners and nails a splash. Cass with a fall-away slam as "stupid idiot" chants start up.

More back and forth. Kalisto is out next for his Rumble debut. He was not previously announced. He comes in and nails Cass, then goes to work on Jericho. Cass and Kalisto go at it until a big boot floors Kalisto. Jericho works over Cass with chops now. The next man out is Mojo Rawley.

Mojo comes in with a big shoulder on Kalisto. Mojo nails Jericho next. Cass comes after Mojo but he fights back. Jericho and Mojo work on eliminating Cass now. He fights them both off. The next man out is Jack Gallagher, who was not advertised. Gallagher decks Cass and Mojo with his umbrella. Kalisto counters but Gallagher gets the upperhand. Jericho drops Gallagher from behind. Jericho slams Gallagher and stands tall. Gallagher comes from behind with a low blow using the umbrella. Gallagher embarrasses Jericho and dropkicks him. Cass and Kalisto go at it in the corner. Mojo tries to eliminate Cass. Mark Henry is out next. He also was not advertised.

Henry splashes Cass in the ring. Gallagher headbutts Henry. Henry eats it and eliminates Gallagher.

Henry gets a big pop from Texas but Gallagher comes off the top with the umbrella. Henry grabs him and tosses him over the top. The next man out is Braun Strowman. Braun comes in and eliminates Mojo. Cass goes for a big boot but Braun moves and Cass gets hung up. Braun eliminates Cass. Kalisto comes over next but Braun eliminates him, tossing him out onto Cass and Mojo.

Henry and Braun go at it now. Braun sends him to the apron but Henry hangs on. Braun eliminates Henry.

Sami Zayn is out next. He unloads on Braun but gets dropped. Braun clubs Sami to the mat. Braun charges twice but runs into boots. Sami tries to suplex Braun but Braun scoops him. Sami counters and sends Braun into the ring post. Sami tries to dump Braun over the top but there's no chance. Sami keeps fighting until Braun runs over him. Braun keeps up the attack. The next man out is Big Show.

Braun stares Show down as he marches to the ring. Show steps over the top rope and they meet in the middle of the ring. Show blocks a right hand and unloads on Braun. Braun comes back with a clothesline. Show ends up nailing a big chokeslam on Braun. Jericho slides back into the ring but Show blocks a Codebreaker. Show drops Jericho with a knockout punch. Show scoops Braun and goes to eliminate him but it's blocked. Braun scoops Show for an elimination but that's blocked. Braun tries again and Big Show is eliminated.

The next man out is Tye Dillinger to a pop. He enters at #10. Dillinger runs to the ring and ducks a clothesline. Dillinger goes to work on Braun but he won't go down. Dillinger mounts Braun in the corner as fans count along. Braun picks him up but Sami makes the save. Sami and Dillinger team up to take on Braun now. Braun fights them off. They go for a double suplex but Braun counters and suplexes them at the same time. The next man out is James Ellsworth. Carmella is with him.

Ellsworth doesn't want to enter because Braun is waiting. Carmella tells him to go on. Sami and Dillinger come from behind to try and dump Braun but he hangs on. Braun brings himself back in and runs over Sami and Dillinger at the same time. Braun splashes them both in opposite corners. Ellsworth still hasn't entered the ring. The next man out is WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose talks Ellsworth up to help him take on Braun. Ellsworth falls for it but Ambrose lets him run into the ring by himself. Braun grabs Ellsworth and tosses him over the top. Ellsworth is eliminated.

Ambrose with a top rope elbow on Braun. Braun fights Ambrose off. Ambrose counters. Ambrose, Dillinger and Sami all work on Braun now. He fights them off and hits corner splashes on Sami and Ambrose. The next man out is Baron Corbin. Corbin hits the ring and unloads on Braun as Ambrose jumps on Braun's back. It's 4-on-1 now. Braun fights out and boots Corbin. Braun eliminates Dillinger by tossing him over the top.

The triple team on Braun continues. Corbin eliminates Braun with a big clothesline over the top.

Ambrose with Dirty Deeds on Corbin. Sami works on Ambrose now. The New Day music hits and out comes Kofi Kingston next. Kofi dropkicks Sami and tosses him to the apron. Ambrose grabs Kofi and throws him to the apron. Sami tries to dump Ambrose. Kofi tries to dump Sami. Corbin decks Kofi. Corbin drops Kofi with a right. Ambrose goes to work on Corbin now. The next man out is The Miz at #15, accompanied by Maryse. They kiss and she heads to the back. Miz with a Skull Crashing Finale to Sami. Corbin ends up hitting a Deep Six on Miz. Kofi goes to the top but Corbin points at him. Corbin takes his legs out and Kofi smacks the top of the ring post but he hangs on. Kofi comes back in with a Trouble In Paradise to Corbin. The next man out is Sheamus.

Sheamus comes out with clotheslines. Sheamus with the 10 forearms to The Miz. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick on someone. Ambrose and Sami try to eliminate Sheamus now. The next entrant is Big E. Big E with an abdominal stretch on Miz. Big E with a big thrust in the corner. Kofi jumps off his back and nails Miz. Sheamus works on Corbin now. Kofi and Big E work on dumping Miz. Sami and Ambrose go at it. The next entrant is Rusev. Lana walks him out but heads to the back. Rusev is wearing a nose guard after suffering the broken nose on RAW from Kofi's crossbody. Rusev enters the ring and goes wild.

Rusev works on Ambrose now. Sheamus with uppercuts on The Miz. The next Superstar out is Cesaro. Cesaro with a Cesaro Swing on Sami, then a Swing for Ambrose. Kofi also goes for a Swing, as does Big E. Cesaro is dizzy now. Corbin charges but Cesaro hits him with the Swing as well. Cesaro goes for a Swing on Sheamus next but Sheamus pleads. Fans pop as Cesaro considers it. Rusev drops Cesaro. Rusev tries to dump Cesaro but Sheamus makes the save. Miz and Kofi work on Ambrose. The next entrant is Xavier Woods for his Rumble debut. Woods sends Sheamus into the ring post and clotheslines him. Kofi follows up with a kick. Woods and Kofi double team Sheamus and hold him while Big E nails the big splash.

Kofi and Miz go at it now. Big E scoops Miz and drops him into kicks from Woods and Kofi. The next Superstar out is Bray Wyatt by himself as the arena lights up. Cesaro works on Rusev now. Big E goes after Sami. Bray enters the ring and plants Miz into the mat. Wyatt takes Ambrose down next. Wyatt drops Cesaro and then Rusev. Wyatt stares Woods down in the middle of the ring and he freezes. Woods ducks and nails Wyatt. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but it's blocked. Wyatt floors Woods with a clothesline. Wyatt tosses Woods but he hangs on. Cesaro and Sheamus go at it with Woods and Kofi now. The next man out is Apollo Crews.

Crews debuts in the Rumble and unloads. Wyatt slows him down with a kick. Ambrose goes after Wyatt. Big E saves Kofi and Woods again. Sheamus and Cesaro eliminate Kofi, Woods and Big E at the same time. Sheamus tries to dump Cesaro but Jericho eliminates them both at the same time. Sheamus and Cesaro argue at ringside now.

Randy Orton is out next. Orton hits the ring and unloads with clotheslines. Orton catches Miz in a powerslam. Orton with a RKO on Corbin, then Rusev. Sami comes off the top rope but Orton catches him on the way down with a RKO. Wyatt and Orton pose together. Jericho attacks Orton as Wyatt goes for Ambrose. Dolph Ziggler is out next. Ziggler hits the ring with superkicks. Rusev catches a kick but Ziggler counters and nails a superkick. Ziggler with a double DDT on Miz and Crews. Ziggler superkicks Miz and Crews. Crews and Miz both hang on. Ziggler and Ambrose go at it now. Luke Harper is out next at #25.

Orton watches as Harper comes in and goes to work on Crews. Harper dumps Crews to the apron and eliminates him. Harper and Orton lock eyes now.

Wyatt plays peacekeeper but Harper floors Wyatt to a pop. Orton attacks but Harper ducks and drops him with a big boot. Harper picks Wyatt up by his hair. Harper kisses Wyatt on the forehead and goes for a Sister Abigail but Orton makes the save with a RKO on Harper. Ambrose works on Jericho now. The next Superstar out to the ring is Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Paul Heyman is right behind him.

Pyro goes off as Lesnar marches to the ring. Lesnar goes right after Ambrose and tosses him. Ambrose is eliminated. Lesnar eliminates Ziggler next. Lesnar with Germans on Rusev, Jericho and Corbin. Miz takes a F5. Orton approaches but Lesnar hits him with a F5. Lesnar stands tall as fans start chanting for Goldberg.

Out next comes Enzo Amore, who was not advertised. Enzo charges the ring as Lesnar waits and everyone else is down. Lesnar dares him to enter the ring. Enzo hops on the apron and stares Lesnar down. Enzo takes his shirt off and gets riled up. Enzo charges but Lesnar turns him inside out with a big clothesline. Lesnar eliminates Enzo. Lesnar with a suplex on Sami, then Jericho. Lesnar kicks Rusev and hits him with knees. Lesnar with a snap suplex on Rusev too. The next man out is Bill Goldberg to a pop.

Goldberg marches to the ring as pyro goes off. Lesnar waits. Goldberg enters and ducks a shot from Lesnar. Goldberg spears Lesnar to a pop. Goldberg clotheslines Lesnar over the top. Lesnar is eliminated.

Lesnar can't believe it. Goldberg takes out Corbin next, then Jericho. Sami attacks but Goldberg hits him with a Jackhammer. Orton and Wyatt double team Goldberg now. Goldberg ducks and nails a double spear on The Wyatts. The next man out is The Undertaker to a pop.

The lights come on and Taker is already in the ring. Goldberg turns around and they come face to face. Taker grabs Goldberg by his throat but they're attacked by Corbin and Rusev. Corbin works over Taker. Goldberg eliminates Rusev. Taker eliminates Corbin. Taker turns around to a spear from Goldberg. Harper attacks but Goldberg eliminates him. Taker eliminates Goldberg.

Miz and Sami attack Taker now. Taker fights them off. Taker chokeslams Miz, then Sami. Wyatt gets dropped by Taker, as does Orton. The final entrant is Roman Reigns to a very mixed reaction.

Reigns walks to the ring as Taker looks on. Reigns stops at ringside and they lock eyes. Reigns steps on the apron and enters. They meet in the middle of the ring. Taker with a right hand. Reigns fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Taker with a big clothesline. Taker goes for a chokeslam on Reigns but it's blocked. Reigns with a Superman punch on Taker. Taker blocks the next Superman punch and chokeslams Reigns. Taker blocks a RKO. Taker drops Wyatt. Taker eliminates Miz with a clothesline. Taker eliminates Sami with a clothesline. Taker tosses Reigns but he hangs on. Taker grabs Jericho in mid-air and chokeslams him.

Taker cuts his own throat to a pop. Reigns comes from behind and eliminates Taker to boos. The two stare each other down as some fans do the "bulls--t" chant. Reigns grabs Jericho and tosses him but Jericho hangs on. Jericho fights back and goes to the top. Reigns eliminates him from the top with a Superman punch. It's down to Reigns, Wyatt and Orton.

Orton and Wyatt double team Reigns now. Orton with the second rope draping DDT. Reigns blocks a double team and nails Superman punches. Reigns eliminates Wyatt by tossing him. Reigns readies for a spear on Orton. Orton blocks it in mid-air with a RKO. Orton clotheslines Reigns over the top for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania 33. JoJo announces the winner as Orton's music hits and he celebrates. We get replays and come back to Orton posing in the corners. The pyro goes off around the WrestleMania 33 sign as Orton looks on. More pyro goes off on the stage. The Royal Rumble goes off the air with Orton standing tall.

This is from our live WWE Royal Rumble coverage. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.