- In the Fallout video above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talks to Mike Rome from backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles to tie Flair's record as 16-time world champion. Flair says he's one of Cena's biggest fans as a person and a wrestler. Flair praises Cena for being a hard-worker and being the flagship talent of WWE. Flair says if someone was going to tie or break the record, he wanted it to be Cena. Flair goes on and says he couldn't be happier for Cena.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

I'm not hard to find...



I'm the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

