- The betting sites got the favorites for tonight's Royal Rumble 100% correct again. As noted, when the smart money is in when we post the final odds, it generally means that the results have been leaked. You can check out the odds for the event from 5Dimes that we posted earlier at this link.

- As noted earlier, Alberto Del Rio and Paige hosted a Royal Rumble party at Del Rio's La Cantinita restaurant tonight in San Antonio. They advertised "the Superstars of WWE" for the event and several current WWE stars appeared, including The Shining Stars, Titus O'Neil, R-Truth and Sin Cara, as seen below:

Great friends joining me in my place #lacantinita fun is still continuing! The more the merrier make sure you come check it out. Always nice to reunite with some of my amigos! Mis grandes amigos visitándome en mi lugar, acá solo gente buena y diversión #sisisi A photo posted by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.