- UFC president Dana White offered up his thoughts on UFC on FOX 23 backstage Saturday night with Megan Olivi. The event featured Valentina Shevchenko submitting Julianna Pena and squaring off with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The two have met before, with Nunes earning a decision her way to claiming the title.

Also, White talked about Jorge Masvidal's finish of Donald Cerrone and Francis Ngannou's win over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

- Amanda Nunes' hopes of becoming the female version of Conor McGregor have been put on hold by UFC president Dana White. Over the weekend, White said the UFC female bantamweight champion needs to "pump the brakes" on her talk of moving to featherweight and competing for that title. At UFC 208, Holly Holm faces Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC 145-pound female belt.

"We've got to start pumping the brakes around (the UFC)," White said. "She wins a few in a row and wants to (move up). We'll see what happens."

Nunes bested Miesha Tate for the title and defended it vs. Ronda Rousey in December. McGregor won the UFC lightweight title while he was holding the featherweight belt, which has since been stripped.

- UFC Fight Night 107 in March will be headlined by Corey Anderson vs. Jimi Manuwa. The UFC Fight Pass event takes place from London and will stream live from the O2 Arena.

Anderson (9-2), is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter and has posted a record of 6-2 inside the Octagon. Manuwa, meanwhile is 16-2 overall and 5-2 with the UFC. He'll be competing in his hometown of London.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.