- Above is a video of Nikki and Brie Bella making an appearance for the GirlTalk Network, a group that empowers, motivates, and connects women.

WWE Shop's latest sale is "Buy One, Get One For $5." No code is needed, just use this link . The sale is for "in-stock" shirts only and will last until January 31st at 11:59pm ET.

See Also WWE Superstar Announced As Executive Producer Of Total Divas For Rest Of Current Season

- Just after the Royal Rumble finished up, Finn Balor tweeted out a picture of him holding a mug with all of his recent injuries, along with a reminder that he finished and won that same match. Balor did not make an appearance in the rumble, but has stated previously he's on track to make WrestleMania 33.

steph franchomme contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.