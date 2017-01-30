- As noted, a cart was used at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to bring the bigger men like Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt and Mark Henry to the ring. They would be shown making their entrance before the camera cut away and then they would walk to the cart and be taken to the ring. You can watch Braun Strowman being carted to the ring in the video above.

- 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be appearing at the 2017 Washington D.C. Auto Show at the Washington Convention Center this Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. You can get more details at washingtonautoshow.com

- Below is a cool photo of Wyatt being carted to the ring for last night's Royal Rumble match:

