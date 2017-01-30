It's only January, and there are already two very strong candidates for Match of the Year. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega put on a classic at WrestleKingdom 11 earlier this month, while AJ Styles and John Cena did the same at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Matt Morgan and I debated the two matches on last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, as seen in the video above at the 35:00 mark. Okada took to Twitter and voted for his match with Omega:

Former WWE star Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and gave his nod to Styles vs. Cena and explained why, as seen below:

AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega.



PSYCHOLOGY.

Selling.

Stayed IN RING.

No gimmicks.

Pure championship match.



(ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017

If you watched both matches, which did you prefer?

