It's only January, and there are already two very strong candidates for Match of the Year. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega put on a classic at WrestleKingdom 11 earlier this month, while AJ Styles and John Cena did the same at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Matt Morgan and I debated the two matches on last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, as seen in the video above at the 35:00 mark. Okada took to Twitter and voted for his match with Omega:
AJ/Cena < Okada/Omega #RoyalRumble— ???????? (@rainmakerXokada) January 30, 2017
Former WWE star Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and gave his nod to Styles vs. Cena and explained why, as seen below:
AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega.— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017
PSYCHOLOGY.
Selling.
Stayed IN RING.
No gimmicks.
Pure championship match.
(ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.)
If you watched both matches, which did you prefer?
If you watched both, which match was better? #RoyalRumble2017 #WrestleKingdom11— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 30, 2017
