Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW takes place from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas and will feature the fallout from last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be at tonight's RAW, while Goldberg and The Undertaker are not advertised for tonight's show. While there are no matches yet advertised for tonight, WWE is focusing on the following in their RAW preview

* Stephanie McMahon will address Seth Rollins face-to-face and what will be Rollins' fate?

* Brock Lesnar suffering his second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg at The Royal Rumble and having unfinished business with Goldberg

* Why did Braun Strowman help Kevin Owens defeat Roman Reigns?

* Are Cesaro & Sheamus finished as a team, or will they be looking for retribution against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Will Bayley continue to pursue the RAW Women's Championship after being defeated by Charlotte last night?

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.