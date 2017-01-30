Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW takes place from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas and will feature the fallout from last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
* Stephanie McMahon will address Seth Rollins face-to-face and what will be Rollins' fate?
* Brock Lesnar suffering his second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg at The Royal Rumble and having unfinished business with Goldberg
* Why did Braun Strowman help Kevin Owens defeat Roman Reigns?
* Are Cesaro & Sheamus finished as a team, or will they be looking for retribution against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Will Bayley continue to pursue the RAW Women's Championship after being defeated by Charlotte last night?
