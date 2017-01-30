- With the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view coming up in under two weeks, WWE posted the full 2010 Elimination Chamber match, which you can watch in the video above. In the match, WWE Champion Sheamus defended his title against Triple H, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr., Kofi Kingston and John Cena, who went on to win the match.

- Daniel Bryan commented on last night's AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at The Royal Rumble. He noted that while SmackDown only had one match on the main card, it was the best match on the show:

#SDLive only had 1 match on the main card for #RoyalRumble and it was the best match on the show. Congrats @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg #16Times — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 30, 2017

