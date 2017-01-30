- Tye Dillinger, who faced Eric Young at NXT Takeover this past Saturday night and then was a surprise entrant at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, commented on his busy weekend on Twitter. He wrote:

What an incredible past few days. I'll never forget it. Thank you San Antonio....thank you everyone. ?????? — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 30, 2017

- As noted, former WWE SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch turns 30 years old today. To celebrate her birthday, WWE.com has a photo gallery of Becky at this link.

- The spot below aired during last night's Royal Rumble broadcast with Enzo and Big Cass promoting KFC's new line of Georgia Gold chicken. WWE sent us a press release today noting that they worked in collaboration with KFC to produce the spot, and it will air on WWE Network broadcasts until WrestleMania on April 2. The spot plays off of KFC's existing Georgia Gold campaign where Billy Zane plays the colonel. If you haven't seen it, you can check it out below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.