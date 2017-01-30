- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners topped by Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania 14.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is opening a new BBQ restaurant in the Memphis area today. Lawler owns another establishment on Beale Street in Memphis.


- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble last night:


