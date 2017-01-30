- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners topped by Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania 14.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is opening a new BBQ restaurant in the Memphis area today. Lawler owns another establishment on Beale Street in Memphis.

Opening today! King Jerry Lawler's Memphis Barbecue Company, 465 Germantown Pkw. 11am-9pm daily

Come eat like a King!!! pic.twitter.com/9KZq7lefi9 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 30, 2017

- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble last night:

The number 10 spot wasn't gifted or given ... it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XQg1WL9zjF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.