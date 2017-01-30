- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners topped by Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania 14.
Opening today! King Jerry Lawler's Memphis Barbecue Company, 465 Germantown Pkw. 11am-9pm daily— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 30, 2017
Come eat like a King!!! pic.twitter.com/9KZq7lefi9
- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble last night:
The number 10 spot wasn't gifted or given ... it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XQg1WL9zjF— Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.