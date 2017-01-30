- WWE posted Triple H's full entrance from last year's WrestleMania 32 pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above.

- Speaking of WrestleMania 32, a new edition of WWE 24 will air tonight on the WWE Network after Monday Night RAW and will provide a backstage look at last year's record-setting WrestleMania 32 event in Dallas, Texas.

- The online-only WrestleMania Axxess pre-sale is underway. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com using code TWEETME.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon revealed that she will address Seth Rollins face-to-face on tonight's RAW. Rollins tweeted the following regarding Stephanie's announcement and took a shot at Triple H:

At least someone in the family has the ?????????? to face me. #RAW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 30, 2017

