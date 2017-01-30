As noted, AJ Styles and John Cena had a classic match at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which has some people debating about whether it topped the classic Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match at WrestleKingdom 11 earlier this month.

Bubba Ray Dudley On Why AJ Styles Vs. John Cena Was Better Than Kenny Omega Vs. Okada
Okada took to Twitter last night and stated that his match with Omega topped the Styles vs. Cena Rumble match, writing:


Omega also took to Twitter today to respond to people comparing the two matches. He said it's like comparing apples and oranges, but at the end of the day he can "easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE." He also responded to fans criticizing his tweet, as seen below:








