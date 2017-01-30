As noted, AJ Styles and John Cena had a classic match at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which has some people debating about whether it topped the classic Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match at WrestleKingdom 11 earlier this month.

Okada took to Twitter last night and stated that his match with Omega topped the Styles vs. Cena Rumble match, writing:

Omega also took to Twitter today to respond to people comparing the two matches. He said it's like comparing apples and oranges, but at the end of the day he can "easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE." He also responded to fans criticizing his tweet, as seen below:

You can't compare apples and oranges. And at the end of the day, I could easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE. There is no argument. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@JoeGilbert1992 way more pressure having to perform high quality matches in Japan. Both athletically and mentally. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@JoeGilbert1992 @LostInStereoLiz how wrong you are, but being wrong and ignorant are common for the typical wwe fan. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@bxllerking of course the non WWE talent is the bad guy... lol — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@bxllerking @janaaa_xox well, looks like you clearly know the way the world works. move along and support the good guys then. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@xJusTCLarKYx lol. Nah, I haven't had aaaanyone taking shots at me since my 6 star match.... wake up, drone. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

