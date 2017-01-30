- Above is a preview for the new WWE 24 episode that airs on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32.

- Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Columbus, OH on March 2nd, Cleveland on March 3rd and Youngstown on March 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

