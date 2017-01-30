- Hulk Hogan will be opening a second location of Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. According to Growth Spotter, Hogan is working with developer Wallack Holdings to reopen a closed storefront and plan to have it open a month before WrestleMania 33 takes place in Orlando. The original Hogan's Beach Shop opened in October of 2012 on Clearwater Beach near Tampa.

- Former WCW Monday Nitro head commentator Tony Schiavone is returning to airwaves on Mondays. From Starrcade '83 to March 26, 2001, Schiavone was the voice of professional wrestling below the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the Monday Night Wars may be over, you can still relive the memories of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW on Schiavone podcast #WhatHappenedWhen every Monday on the MLW Radio Network.

Hosted by Schiavone and his tag team partner, Conrad Thompson, journey back to the era of the Superstation, Monday Nitro, the big gold belt, the mothership (if you willll), War Games, the nWo and much more with stories never told before. You can check out the podcast on iTunes at this link. If you don't have iTunes, you can listen to What Happens When with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson on Android, Spotify, iHeartRadio, MP3, Stitcher, Podcast Addict and more at MLW Radio.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8 in Hemingway, SC. You can check out more details below:

