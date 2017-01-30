- Twitter user @WrestlingLAD posted a collection of videos with fan reactions to Roman Reigns being the #30 entrant at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. It's pretty hilarious, but please note that there's a lot of strong language throughout.

- As noted, a cart was used at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to bring the bigger men like Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt and Mark Henry to the ring. They would be shown making their entrance before the camera cut away and then they would walk to the cart and be taken to the ring. Big E reacted to being carted to the ring on Twitter, writing:

Almost certain getting the golf cart Royal Rumble entrance was the company's not so subtle way of telling me I'm fat. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 30, 2017

Below is a photo of Big E being carted to the ring:

