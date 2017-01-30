- 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for this Wednesday's Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan congratulated John Cena for becoming a sixteen-time World Champion at the Royal Rumble last night. He wrote the following on his Instagram (sic):

"Just want to congratulate John Cena on winning the WWE Championship last night at the Rumble, tying the Nature Boys record at 16 .One thing that stood out to me was after Cena won he hoped in the crowd and shared the moment with his fans. He is a true leader in and out of the ring , way to go Champ! #16x"

- Referee Charles Robinson, who worked the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, apparently injured his left foot as he posted the photo below of it in a boot. It appears to be a minor injury, as Robinson noted that he will be back for the Elimination Chamber in under two weeks.

Loving my stylish new footwear! Looking forward to being back for @wwe Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks! pic.twitter.com/3bLAi1sy42 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 30, 2017

