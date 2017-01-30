- As noted, UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took part in a Q&A this past weekend in England. During the Q&A, McGregor was asked about stealing Vince McMahon's walk, which has since been used by other athletes.

"I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed," McGregor said ( h/t to FOX Sports for the transcription). "I don't give a (expletive) about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those (expletive) over in the WWE will do anything about it. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk."

As we reported over the weekend, McGregor also said that there are ongoing talks with WWE about a WrestleMania appearance and that he'd "love to go to that WWE and have a real knock."

See Also Conor McGregor Reportedly Turns Down "Hefty" WWE Offer To Appear At WrestleMania

- CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, were at NHL's All Star Weekend this past weekend in Los Angeles. The official Twitter account of the LA Kings mascot, Bailey, tweeted the photo below with Lee and Punk, who are diehard Chicago Blackhawks fans:

I finally got to meet the smartest and most talented person in @CMPunk 's family... hi @AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/52Sl3hZa3F — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) January 29, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.