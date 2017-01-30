As noted, John Cena has been voicing a computer-generated character named Ernie the Elephant for Wonderful Pistachios, as seen in the video above.

A new Wonderful Pistachios commercial featuring Cena voicing Ernie will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl. The new commercial features Ernie's humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios.

"Since Ernie made his debut this fall, not only has sales volume increased 35 percent, he's become a big deal, hanging out with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, jet-setting, and partying with the Squirrel Sisters, all while expressing his love for pistachios," said Michael Perdigao, president, Wonderful Agency. "The Super Bowl is the perfect place for Ernie to show off his workout regimen, while consumers are working on their game day snacks."

You can check out a screenshot from the ad below.

