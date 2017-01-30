- As seen above, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville received his custom side-plates before tonight's RAW in Laredo.

- It was noted during commentary for the WWE Royal Rumble main event that Rusev suffered a broken nose on last week's RAW after taking a crossbody from Kofi Kingston. For those who missed it, below is a shot of Rusev wearing a nose guard at the Rumble:

