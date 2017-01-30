- Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. He's also giving away one of the speakers.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Laredo, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas

* The New Day vs. Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars

- New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness is at tonight's RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:

