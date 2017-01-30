- Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. He's also giving away one of the speakers.
* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas
* The New Day vs. Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars
Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness is at tonight's RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:
The future of #raw?! @WWEGraves @AustinAries @TomPhillipsWWE @McGuinnessNigelIs @ByronSaxton finally out?! pic.twitter.com/H4aYNavbwh— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 30, 2017
