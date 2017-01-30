As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman issued the WrestleMania 33 challenge to Bill Goldberg on tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW from Laredo, Texas.
I'll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania ... https://t.co/rAeyUIPW2C— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 31, 2017
The challenge from @BrockLesnar will be addressed NEXT WEEK when @Goldberg returns to Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/886s7PoqaN— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017
