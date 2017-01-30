- Above is a clip from tonight's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network with behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 32, including a shot of Vince McMahon coaching rapper Snoop Dogg as they prepared for Sasha Banks' entrance.
- As seen below, 57% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's post-Royal rumble RAW a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.