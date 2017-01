After tonight's WWE RAW went off the air, Brock Lesnar came out. Lesnar issued a challenge and out came The Big Show, who accepted.

Big Show went to chokeslam Lesnar, but Lesnar got out of it and hit him with an F5. Lesnar's music hit and he left the ring while Big Show remained laying on the canvas.

You can watch the segment in the video above, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @Xabi55219380.

