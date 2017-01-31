- As seen on this week's RAW, Nia Jax picked up a win over Sasha Banks just one night after defeating her at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the Fallout video above, Nia brags on the win and says she beat Sasha down like a Boss.

- Bayley has a new jacket coming out on WWE Shop soon. She models it in this backstage photo from last night's RAW:

