Recently on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about possibly working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Also, Michaels shared how 'Sweet Chin Music' came to be his finish.

According to Michaels, he is in talks with Triple H about working as trainer at WWE PC, but there is so much structure that it seems too much like a job for 'HBK' at the moment.

"Every now and then, once in a blue moon, I'm wandering down to the Performance Center. I go to the Performance Center. That's something we're sort of talking about, but there's a whole lot of structure there that sort of scares me. It scares people like me. It does. That looks a lot like a job."

With that said, Michaels is confident that a deal will be reached.

"Honestly, it has been loosely discussed. I've been down there a handful of times. Again, I thoroughly enjoy it. I think, honestly, all of it is, one, getting the time, having the time in my schedule because I have just been busy here and there and figuring out what I can do, what I can offer, and then, because the most important thing, I think, and I know Hunter agrees, is consistency. And like I said, I mentioned it somewhat jokingly, that having a certain amount of consistency is good for me. I just don't want to get outside of my wheelhouse and negatively affect them. So we've got to find a thing that works for all of us and that's sort of where we're at with that."

Michaels added, "it's a great group of guys to work with down there, phenomenal. And I very much enjoy it. I think it's going to happen. It's just a matter of time and working out all the kinks and stuff."

Apparently, Pat Patterson suggested to Michaels that he use the superkick as his finish instead of the teardrop suplex early on in "The Showstopper's" initial heel run after turning on Rockers partner Marty Jannetty.

"When I first went single's I was trying to use what I later heard was called a teardrop suplex. I just used the double-underhook and crotched a guy and suplex him. So I was using that one and Pat Patterson came to me one day. He said, 'I like it, but that kick, the kick is actually more impactful than the suplex. What do you think about using that one?' And I was still new as a single's [competitor]. I said, 'sure! Heck, I'm just trying anything.' And so we did that, and then, it just sort of kept going. And then, whatever, you start adding some more flair to it. And all of a sudden, eventually, one day, it begins to take on this life of its own."

