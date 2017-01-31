Source: F4WOnline

In regards to WrestleMania 33 plans for current WWE Champion John Cena, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how the impression is that Cena's WrestleMania match "wouldn't be celebrated" and that it's "not necessarily good news," according to a source who knows what Cena's match will be. It was added that Samoa Joe is no longer a potential opponent for Cena at the event, and speculated that it might be someone like a Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin.

There are also rumors of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While those rumors have not been confirmed, that match has been discussed by WWE officials.

