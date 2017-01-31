- Above are the finals of the SmackDown bracket in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" Madden 17 tournament, featuring AJ Styles taking on Jack Swagger.

- We noted before that WWE was planning to release "Seth Rollins: Building The Architect" on DVD and Blu-ray this coming May. WWEDVD.co.uk announced on their website and Twitter that WWE is dropping the Blu-ray version in the US and the UK. They also later confirmed that the Blu-ray version of the "WrestleMania Monday" DVD set for March 21st has been dropped.. The distributor tweeted the following to a fan, noting that the number of Blu-rays are being cut back on:

@the2004punk Hi. Yes, just got word the US is dropping that Blu-ray. US is cutting back on BRs which affects other territories (incl UK). — WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) January 31, 2017

