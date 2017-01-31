Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas with the fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following SmackDown points in their official Five Point preview:

* The 16-time World Champ is here!

* Is Luke Harper coming after the 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton?

* Naomi & Becky Lynch set to go to war against Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

* Who is coming after Dean Ambrose's Intercontinental Championship?

* James Ellsworth and Carmella: Who is helping who?

