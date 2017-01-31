Sean Waltman appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussed this past Sunday's John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at the Royal Rumble and more. They sent us these highlights:

"The secret sauce was the build up... he [Cena] hasn't been anywhere close to this good in his entire career and he's been great.

"It had nothing to do with the moves. It's all about the hard work and knowing when to do things... there's a symbiosis that you just keep feeding off each other and it just keeps getting... it's really very difficult to explain to somebody that's never done it."

AJ Styles possibly being the best opponent Cena ever had:

"AJ is as good as they get. Like right now It's his opponent, too, that brought that out of him. Maybe the best opponent he's had."

Diesel's WWF title run:

"The business was where the business was you can — it doesn't matter who it was you can have Bret or whoever was had that spot wasn't going to draw any more than Keven that's just how it was, so people can say oh it didn't work. It worked good because and I say this because from when the time they did that to the time Kevin dropped the title business was up, business had picked up."

