Source: F4WOnline
- The Undertaker lasted just 8:46 in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble main event, eliminating four Superstars - Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Bill Goldberg, but word from backstage is that Taker was really hurting after the show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
- Regarding John Cena becoming a 16-time world champion by defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble, Meltzer noted that there was a plan to make a much bigger deal out of Cena tying Ric Flair's record but for some reason it was written out of the show.
