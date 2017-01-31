- Above is the latest RAW Top 10 video, topped by Samoa Joe making his WWE main roster debut and attacking Seth Rollins during the closing moments of the show. It was Joe's first main roster appearance since he debuted in NXT in May of 2015.

- Wednesday's edition of Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast will feature an interview with Kevin Owens.

- Kurt Angle commented on John Cena winning his 16th World Championship at The Royal Rumble this past Sunday, as seen below. Angle said that he won't congratulate Cena yet because he knows #17 will be coming.

I won't congratulate @JohnCena 4 tying #Flair's record because this guy isn't done yet.He will get #17 before he's done. #youllsee #ItsTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 31, 2017

