- New Japan World is offering the classic Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega match from WrestleKingdom 11 free for one week. You can watch it on their official website at this link.

- Former WWE developmental talent ZZ Loupe, who was a fan favorite on the sixth season of Tough Enough, re-emerged on ABC's The Bachelor this week as a coxswain (boat driver). You can check out a video and photos of ZZ on the show below:

I think I may have scared them lol?? #kingoftheswamp @wwe @wwenxt @melanie_nicole4 @wildkatsports A video posted by @zzloupe on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Caption this!! #kingoftheswamp #beyourownhero @wwe @wwenxt @wildkatsports @melanie_nicole4 ???????? A photo posted by @zzloupe on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

