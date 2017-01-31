Source: ESPN

ESPN interviewed Randy Orton shortly after he won the 2017 Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I'm still high off of that adrenaline. That feeling, that adrenaline rush -- you can't really experience that anywhere else aside from bungee jumping or jumping out of a plane."

If he was hoping to get the nod to win the match:

"Very little is up to me and hope isn't worth anything, as far as I'm concerned. Whether I'm given a match with X, Y or Z, or winning the Rumble or out first, it doesn't matter. You are going to give your all. I think our locker room, everyone gives it their all. We are all working together to put on the best show you can.

"When you start hoping too much, you start believing your own hype, and the next thing you know, you can't do that here or you'll get buried and get kicked out of the door. You can't change in the locker room if you are one of those guys. The attitude has to be on point here."

Orton talked about being blessed and more about winning the Rumble. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

