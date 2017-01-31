- WWE uploaded the video above, looking at Samoa Joe debuting on RAW last night and attacking Seth Rollins in slow motion.

- Shawn Michaels is Chris Jericho's latest guest on Talk Is Jericho, which is available now at podcastone.com.

Shawn Michaels On Why He Doesn't Want To Wrestle, His Wife Not Understanding It, Vince McMahon, More
- As noted, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were wearing armbands on last night's RAW as a tribute for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting on Sunday night. Owens posted the following on Twitter regarding the armbands, which translates to "We are stronger together."


