- Above is a new WWE Shop promo featuring "I Am" by AWOLNATION. Just a reminder that through tonight, you can buy one t-shirt and get a second for $5 at WWE Shop by clicking here. The sale ends January 31st at 11:59 PT.

- WWE stock was down 0.05% today, closing at $19.58 per share. Today's high was $19.72 and the low was $19.48.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new Memphis BBQ restaurant this weekend. In the video below, Lawler talks to The Memphis Commercial Appeal and mentions about possibly franchising and going worldwide with the new concept. Lawler also tries some of the BBQ on camera.

