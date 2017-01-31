- Above is a new WWE Shop promo featuring "I Am" by AWOLNATION. Just a reminder that through tonight, you can buy one t-shirt and get a second for $5 at WWE Shop by clicking here. The sale ends January 31st at 11:59 PT.
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new Memphis BBQ restaurant this weekend. In the video below, Lawler talks to The Memphis Commercial Appeal and mentions about possibly franchising and going worldwide with the new concept. Lawler also tries some of the BBQ on camera.
. @jerrylawler says his new BBQ franchise 'could go worldwide': https://t.co/Uou0NbDl20 pic.twitter.com/TtLJgFDy4X— Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) January 31, 2017
