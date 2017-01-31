Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 3.615 million viewers. This is up 10% from last week's 3.292 million viewers for the go-home episode. It was the most watched episode since the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, which averaged 4.094 million viewers on April 4, 2016.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.628 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.643 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.574 million viewers.

RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.