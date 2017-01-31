Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 3.615 million viewers. This is up 10% from last week's 3.292 million viewers for the go-home episode. It was the most watched episode since the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, which averaged 4.094 million viewers on April 4, 2016.
RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode:
