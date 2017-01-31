- Above is another clip from the latest episode of WWE 24, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32 weekend. The video shows Triple H praising the NXT locker room after NXT Takeover: Dallas last year.

"Wow! I said push the main roster, I said to make it difficult for them, I didn't say make it impossible for them!" Triple H said. "Holy cow, thank you guys so much. I could not think of a better way to kick off WrestleMania. It's going to be a tough act to follow, congratulations."

- For people asking if WWE actually waited two minutes before each Royal Rumble entry, the answer is no. At this past Sunday's Royal Rumble, the entry times varied between 90 seconds to 2 minutes, but were usually around 90 seconds. If someone has the exact amount of time between each entry, please send it to us by clicking here.

- The Miz and Maryse will appear on the Snickers live stream this Thursday starting at noon, which is leading up to their reveal of their live Super Bowl LI commercial. The 36 hour stream will also feature appearances from other celebrities like Betty White and Adam Driver and will be available at SNICKERSLive.com.

