- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at the Royal Rumble.

- AJ Styles is backstage with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. He's going to get his rematch but he doesn't want it in the Elimination Chamber, he wants a one-on-one match. They reveal that new WWE Champion John Cena, Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose will be in the Chamber. Ambrose walks up and has words with Styles. Ambrose says he and Styles have unfinished business to settle tonight.

- We're live as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion John Cena.

Cena gets hype and gives props to AJ Styles before hyping the Elimination Chamber. Cena goes on until the music hits and out comes Bray Wyatt with Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. Wyatt goes on about how he will win the WWE Title from Cena in the Chamber and about how this is his destiny. Wyatt introduces Orton. Orton says if Cena does make it out of the Chamber alive, he will be waiting for him at WrestleMania, but one way or the other, The Wyatts are going to end this cycle and set the title free.

Wyatt and Orton hit the ring and surround Cena. The lights hit and when they come on, Luke Harper is in the ring behind Cena. He turns to face Orton and stands with Cena. Bray and Orton leave the ring. Shane McMahon's music hits and out he comes. He makes a tag team match to start right now. Shane's music hits as we go to commercial.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper and John Cena

Back from the break and the match is underway as Harper takes control of Orton. Harper ends up slamming Orton on top of the announce table and staring Wyatt down right after. Harper gets riled up and brings it back in the ring. Wyatt tags in and meets Harper in the middle of the ring. They stare each other down. Harper backs up and tags in Cena.

Back from the break and The Wyatts are in control. Orton works Cena over and hits the second-rope draping DDT. Cena finally tries to make a comeback but can't get the tag as Wyatt cuts him off. Wyatt taunts Harper on the apron. Wyatt drops Cena and stares back at Harper. Wyatt with a 2 count.

Wyatt misses a senton. Orton comes in with a powerslam on Cena for a 2 count. Cena comes back and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Orton catches him in a backbreaker. Wyatt comes back in as Harper and Orton stare each other down. Wyatt tries to keep the peace but Harper decks Orton. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but Harper counters and goes for Sister Abigail. Orton comes back in, allowing Wyatt to hit Sister Abigail on Harper. Orton takes advantage and hits the RKO on Cena for the win.

Winners: The Wyatt Family

- After the match, Orton and Wyatt stand tall as we go to replays.

- Still to come, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Also, Styles vs. Ambrose. Back to commercial.

Carmella vs. Delilah Dawson

Back from the break and out comes James Ellsworth to the stage. Ellsworth asks fans to be nice before introducing his boo... Carmella. The music hits and out she comes. They skip to the ring in matching attire. Her opponent Delilah Dawson waits in the ring. The enhancement talent was trained by Funaki.

Carmella ends up getting an easy win after an assist from Ellsworth.

Winner: Carmella

- After the match, Carmella and Ellsworth celebrate.

Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes Kalisto. Back to commercial.

