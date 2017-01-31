It was announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Champion John Cena will defend his title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose inside the Elimination Chamber next month.
