- WWE just announced that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury on RAW and will not be able to compete on 205 Live tonight.

- It was noted on tonight's WWE SmackDown that more than 4 million matches have already been played on the new WWE Champions mobile game, which is available on iOS and Android.

- The women's wrestler who lost to Carmella on tonight's SmackDown was Delilah Doom, who was trained by Funaki at his school in Texas. She used the name Delilah Dawson on SmackDown tonight. Below is video from her loss to Carmella:

