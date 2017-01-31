- WWE just announced that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury on RAW and will not be able to compete on 205 Live tonight.
- The women's wrestler who lost to Carmella on tonight's SmackDown was Delilah Doom, who was trained by Funaki at his school in Texas. She used the name Delilah Dawson on SmackDown tonight. Below is video from her loss to Carmella:
.@realellsworth will do just about anything to help his "boo" @CarmellaWWE... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cZCfyqR06w— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
