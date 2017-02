Natalya vs. Nikki Bella is now official for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Below is the updated Chamber card coming out of tonight's SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

