Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of Talking Smack on the WWE Network. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below.

Full coverage will begin immediately following '205 Live'. Just hit refresh to update the page when the show begins. Tonight's show marks the return of Daniel Bryan as co-host. The scheduled guests are Randy Orton, American Alpha and Naomi.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.