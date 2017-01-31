- As seen on tonight's WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa made his debut and picked up a win over Aaron Solow. Video from the match is above.
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
- We noted before that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury in Monday's RAW segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann was wearing a boot and using a crutch on tonight's 205 Live but still got physical with Neville. Below are GIFs from their backstage segment:
"I hurt my ankle last night, kicking the crown off of @WWENeville's head!" - @GottaGetSwann #205Live pic.twitter.com/ckiy3gsPtB— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 1, 2017
RICH: "Bum ankle or not, you'll NEVER keep me down!"— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 1, 2017
NEVILLE: "I beg to differ!" #205Live pic.twitter.com/sPAZAonSW6
