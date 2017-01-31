- As seen on tonight's WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa made his debut and picked up a win over Aaron Solow. Video from the match is above.

- 66% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes, seen below in this poll:


- We noted before that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury in Monday's RAW segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann was wearing a boot and using a crutch on tonight's 205 Live but still got physical with Neville. Below are GIFs from their backstage segment:



