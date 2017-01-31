As seen on Talking Smack tonight, 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton was a guest on the show. During the interview, the discussion veered towards the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship in less than two weeks. Co-host Renee Young asked him who his favorite was for the match that he would like to eventually face at WrestleMania 33.

"If I know anyone, I know John Cena," Orton replied. "I think that whether the fans know it or not, they want to see that again."

Orton went on to say that he's not nervous about the roll that Cena is on, and was not impressed with Cena tying Ric Flair's 16 World title reigns recognized by WWE.

"Kudos to him, that's a hell of an achievement, but that means nothing to me," Orton stated. "I have 12 World titles under my belt, and whether he has won 15 or 16, it doesn't matter. I'm going to go out there and beat John."

