- Above is video from this week's Talking Smack with Naomi talking about the SmackDown women's division. Naomi says the division as at its best and they have very talented, hungry women but she's here to validate herself and proving where she stands in the division. Naomi says she's been around for a long time and she just wants everyone to understand who she is and why she does what she does.

In regards to her title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber, Naomi says it's her goal and her dream to walk into WrestleMania 33 with the title, in her hometown.

- As noted, American Alpha will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in Tag Team Turmoil against The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango, The Vaudevillains and Heath Slater & Rhyno at Elimination Chamber. Below is video from Talking Smack with Chad Gable and Jason Jordan discussing the match. Gable says they want to be the first to enter the match.

