- Philly.com recently interviewed RAW color commentator Corey Graves. In the interview, Graves discussed transitioning to a broadcasting role after his wrestling career was cut short due to his history of concussions.

"I understood it and I appreciate it now, but at the time it was definitely frustrating," Graves said. "There was so much stuff that I wanted to accomplish. I felt like that I was so close to being on Raw or Smackdown as a superstar. It was crushing, but the company gave me an opportunity to live out my dream in other aspects and I just took the ball and ran full speed ahead with it and I haven't looked back since."

- WWE will be returning to the new Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum for a Monday Night RAW taping on April 10th, the week after WrestleMania. It's the company's first event in the new venue. They last ran the old arena on Memorial Day in 2015, according to Newsday.

- As noted, Twitter user @WrestlingLAD posted a collection of videos with fan reactions to Roman Reigns being the #30 entrant at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He's posted several more, you can check them all out below with the video we previously posted being at the bottom. Please note that there's a lot of strong language throughout all of the videos.

WWE fans to reaction to Roman Reigns number 30 spot ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/LcP5dUvp1u — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017

Even more WWE fans react to Roman Reigns number 30 spot ???????? pic.twitter.com/ah55yDhhel — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) February 1, 2017

Some more WWE fans react to Roman Reigns's number 30 spot ?????? The Big Dawg is gonna hunt! ?? pic.twitter.com/xTzGcapQzK — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) February 1, 2017

