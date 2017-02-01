- History will be made at UFC 208 next weekend when Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie to crown the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion. The event takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Along with Holm vs. de Randamie, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva takes on Derek Brunson and top 185-pound contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza meets Tim Boetsch.

- Josh Koscheck will make his long-awaited Bellator debut this month when he meets Mauricio Alonso at Bellator 172. Koscheck, a former UFC welterweight title contender, signed with the promotion in 2015 but has yet to compete.

Koscheck is 17-10 overall in his career, but has not won a fight since 2012 when he defeated Mike Pierce. He dropped his last five inside the Octagon, including two via knockout and two more via submission.

Bellator 172 features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione on Spike. Koscheck-Alonso will also be part of the main card.

- Amanda Nunes offered up a public apology to Ronda Rousey for the way the current UFC female bantamweight champion acted following her win over Rousey at UFC 207. Nunes posted this message on Instagram, saying that she "might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do."





