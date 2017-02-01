WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee during the closing segment of this past Monday's RAW during Samoa Joe's attack. They noted that Rollins will be evaluated later this week. They wrote:
Rollins was forced to miss 6 months of action after tearing the ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus in his knee during a match with Kane at a WWE live event in November of 2015. The then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion was forced to vacate his title, and missed last year's WrestleMania 32 pay-per-view.
We will have more shortly. Below is video of Rollins leaving RAW this past Monday night on crutches:
BREAKING: @WWERollins' right knee was re-injured at the hands of @SamoaJoe this past Monday night on #RAW! More: https://t.co/8aYrlzUHSP pic.twitter.com/VYxpVBoj3J— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
