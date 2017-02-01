WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee during the closing segment of this past Monday's RAW during Samoa Joe's attack. They noted that Rollins will be evaluated later this week. They wrote:

"Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during Samoa Joe's ambush at the conclusion of this Monday's Raw, WWE.com can now confirm. The attack occurred as Rollins was heading to the ring to finally confront Triple H, who cost The Architect a WWE Universal Championship opportunity back in August."

Rollins was forced to miss 6 months of action after tearing the ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus in his knee during a match with Kane at a WWE live event in November of 2015. The then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion was forced to vacate his title, and missed last year's WrestleMania 32 pay-per-view.

We will have more shortly. Below is video of Rollins leaving RAW this past Monday night on crutches:

