As noted, WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee during the closing segment of this past Monday's RAW during Samoa Joe's attack. It was noted that Rollins will be evaluated later this week.

For what it's worth, Samoa Joe posted a storyline-related tweet to Triple H regarding the injury, which was re-tweeted by the official WWE Twitter account, as seen below:

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

